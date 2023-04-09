Heyward went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk against the Diamondbacks in Saturday's loss.

Heyward's lone hit brought some life to Los Angeles in the eighth inning, as his solo homer cut the Dodgers' deficit to five runs. The veteran outfielder is tied for the team lead with three homers despite logging just 16 plate appearances so far this season. Heyward is making a strong early showing in his first campaign in Los Angeles, slashing .308/.375/1.000 thus far.