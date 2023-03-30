Heyward had his contract selected by the Dodgers on Thursday.
Heyward will back up all three outfield spots for the Dodgers but shouldn't be counted on for much offensive production after slashing just .204/.278/.277 across 151 plate appearances in his final season with the Cubs.
