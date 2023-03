Heyward is a "safe bet" to be on the Dodgers' Opening Day roster, manager Dave Roberts told Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic on Wednesday.

It had already seemed like a good bet even before Gavin Lux's knee injury pushed Chris Taylor into more infield duty. The Dodgers aren't exactly settled in left or center field, so Heyward could actually wind up playing quite a bit. He's showed up to camp with a new swing and has already popped a couple Cactus League homers.