Heyward went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Rockies.
For the second day in a row, Heyward picked up a start in the outfield and came through with a home run, after previously connecting on a two-run blast in Monday's series opener. Though his production has been largely disappointing since he signed a $184 million contract with the Cubs in December 2015, the 33-year-old Heyward has gotten off to a nice start with Los Angeles after joining the team on a minor-league deal over the winter. He could be a candidate to see semi-regular starts versus right-handed pitching if he can continue to capitalize on his opportunities like he has the past two days.
More News
-
Dodgers' Jason Heyward: Gets another start Tuesday•
-
Dodgers' Jason Heyward: Hits dinger in first start•
-
Dodgers' Jason Heyward: Picks up first start•
-
Dodgers' Jason Heyward: Contract selected by LAD•
-
Dodgers' Jason Heyward: Confirmed for Opening Day roster•
-
Dodgers' Jason Heyward: Expected to make Opening Day roster•