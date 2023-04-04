Heyward went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer, an additional RBI and an extra run scored during Monday's 13-4 victory over the Rockies.

Heyward drew his first start of the season with David Peralta getting a day off, and the veteran made the most of it by providing plenty of production at the bottom of the order. The Dodgers reworked Heyward's swing this offseason, and if he can get back to being at least an average hitter, his elite defense will make him a candidate for regular starts in Los Angeles' crowded outfield.