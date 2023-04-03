Heyward is starting in center field and batting eighth for the Dodgers in Monday's game against the Rockies.
It will be the first start with his new team for Heyward. James Outman will shift over to left field while David Peralta receives a day off.
More News
-
Dodgers' Jason Heyward: Contract selected by LAD•
-
Dodgers' Jason Heyward: Confirmed for Opening Day roster•
-
Dodgers' Jason Heyward: Expected to make Opening Day roster•
-
Dodgers' Jason Heyward: Has leg up for final OF spot•
-
Dodgers' Jason Heyward: Makes significant swing change•
-
Dodgers' Jason Heyward: Heading to LA on MiLB deal•