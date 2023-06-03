Heyward started in left field for the Dodgers on Friday, going 2-for-4 with a double and a run in an 8-4 win against the Yankees.

Per the Associated Press, this was Heyward's first appearance in left field in 1,623 career major-league contests. The veteran has seen his playing time decrease since J.D. Martinez returned from a stint on the IL in mid-May, so the Dodgers may be asking him to take an occasional turn in left in order to get his bat in the lineup a little more often. Heyward has hit pretty well when given the opportunity during his first campaign with Los Angeles, slashing .238/.352/.486 with six homers, eight doubles, 13 RBI, 20 runs and two steals over 125 plate appearances.