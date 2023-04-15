Heyward has spent some time recently fielding grounders at first base in case he is needed there in an emergency or blowout situation, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Heyward has never played any infield position during a regular-season game in the majors, but the veteran could pick up a few extra at-bats somewhere down the line if he's able to add first base to his repertoire. The Dodgers have Freddie Freeman to play the position on an everyday basis, so there's no thought at all of Heyward suddenly becoming a regular contributor there. Heyward has logged only 21 plate appearances on the campaign, though he's been relatively productive with three homers and five RBI.