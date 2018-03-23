Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Appears to have won roster spot

Pederson's increased usage suggests that the Dodgers plan to carry him on the 25-man roster over Andrew Toles to begin the season, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

The 25-year-old went 0-for-2 with a walk while serving as the club's designated hitter against the Angels on Thursday. With center and right field settled and Matt Kemp leading the race for the Dodgers' left field job, manager Dave Roberts would likely use Pederson as a fourth outfielder and bench power bat if the current configuration holds true. A backup role hurts his fantasy value, but the slugger would likely be the first man up should an injury (or a slow start from Kemp) open up a starting spot.