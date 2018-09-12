Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Clubs 20th homer

Pederson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Reds.

Pederson returned to his usual spot atop the Dodgers' lineup after being held out of the lineup against three consecutive left-handed starters. The 26-year-old has cooled off in September (.200/.304/.350), but he should continue to get opportunities to provide power and run production against right-handed starters.

