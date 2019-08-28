Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Sets career high in homers

Pederson went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Tuesday's victory over San Diego.

Pederson lifted a ball over the right field wall in the third inning for his 27th homer of the season. That surpasses the 26 he hit as a rookie in 2015, and his power production this season has come in over 150 fewer plate appearances. The difference is partly explained by Pederson's current role as a left-handed platoon player; whereas he had 116 at-bats against southpaws in his first year, he has only 41 (with no long balls) this season.

