Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Swats two Opening Day homers

Pederson went 3-for-5 with a pair of home runs and a double to help the Dodgers to a 12-5 romp over the Diamondbacks on Thursday.

On an explosive Opening Day for the Dodgers, Pederson starred hitting atop the lineup, cranking two of his team's eight home runs on the afternoon. He'll make a strong case to keep garnering at-bats in the leadoff role if he can parlay the Opening Day fireworks into a sustained hot streak, but his .170 batting average over 53 at-bats against left-handed pitching last year likely means Pederson will frequently find himself sitting against southpaws.