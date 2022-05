Bruihl (1-1) was credited with the win against Arizona on Thursday, allowing two hits across one scoreless inning.

Los Angeles put up six runs early in the contest, but starter Mitch White was pulled after four scoreless frames. That enabled Bruihl, who followed White and pitched a scoreless fifth inning, to pick up the win. The left-hander has been solid for the Dodgers this season, allowing only three runs across 12 frames and posting a 1.00 WHIP while picking up two holds.