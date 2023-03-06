site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' Justin Bruihl: Exits with back spasms
Bruihl departed Monday's Cactus League appearance versus the Padres with back spasms, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Both of the batters he faced reached before he was lifted. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was unconcerned about the injury, so it's probably safe to call Bruihl day-to-day.
