The Dodges optioned Bruihl (back) to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Bruihl pitched in 24 games for Los Angeles last season, recording a 3.80 ERA and 1.18 WHIP through 23.2 innings. The 25-year-old southpaw appeared to enter spring training in good position to break camp with the big club, but a bout with back spasms might have derailed his chances of securing a spot in the Dodgers' Opening Day bullpen. Bruihl at least appears to be healthy again, as he returned from a two-week absence from the Dodgers' pitching schedule to retire one of the three batters he faced in Tuesday's 12-1 loss to the Giants in Cactus League play.