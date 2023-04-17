site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' Justin Bruihl: Recalled from OKC
RotoWire Staff
The Dodgers recalled Bruihl from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Bruihl will take the place of Andre Jackson on the roster and operate in the middle innings. The left-hander held his own in 2022 over 24 appearances with a 3.80 ERA and 1.18 WHIP over 23.2 innings.
