Bruihl retired the only batter he faced to earn the save in Sunday's 4-3 extra-inning win over the Giants.

Andre Jackson was initially given the save chance with a two-run lead, but he allowed three of the five batters he faced to reach base. He left the game with the bases loaded, and Bruihl was able to get LaMonte Wade on a groundout to end the contest. The save was Bruihl's first in his major-league career, and his first at any level since 2019 when he logged two saves in Single-A. The Dodgers used seven relievers in this contest, with regular closer Craig Kimbrel pitching the ninth inning, so Bruihl shouldn't be expected to see many additional closing chances. He's given up two runs across four innings in four appearances since he was called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City earlier this month.