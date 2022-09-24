Bruihl was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Los Angeles needed to make room on the big-league roster for the returning Brusdar Graterol, and Bruihl was consequently sent down. The latter had been busy prior to the move, pitching four of the previous five days and allowing one run over 3.1 innings during that span. Bruihl has posted a 3.80 ERA and 1.18 WHIP over 24 major-league outings this season, and he figures to be among the first options should the Dodgers need to call up a bullpen arm over the final stretch of the regular season.