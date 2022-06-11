site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: dodgers-justin-bruihl-sent-to-triple-a-831167 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Dodgers' Justin Bruihl: Sent to Triple-A
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Bruihl was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Bruihl is coming off his worst outing of the season in which he gave up three earned runs in an inning against the Giants on Friday. He will serve as bullpen depth and could be back up this summer.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 15 min read