Bruihl will be recalled by the Dodgers before Thursday's series opener in St. Louis, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Dustin May is headed to the injured list in a corresponding move after suffering a flexor strain Wednesday afternoon against the Twins. Bruihl has posted a strong 2.53 ERA and 12:1 K:BB in 10.2 major-league innings this year and will fill a middle relief role as the Dodgers plot out how to replace May in the rotation.