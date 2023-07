Hurt, 25, has a 3.99 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and a 98:24 K:BB in 56.1 innings for Double-A Tulsa.

Hurt's 40.5 percent strikeout rate and 30.6 percent K-BB% are second this year for Double-A pitchers behind only organizational mate Emmet Sheehan. Granted, Hurt is 18 months older than Sheehan and unlike Sheehan, he is still at Double-A, but he has good stuff in his own right, with an upper-90s fastball, plus changeup and quality slider.