Lynn (11-11) allowed two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out three over seven innings to earn the win Tuesday over the Padres.

Lynn threw 111 pitches (64 strikes) in a strong start, bouncing back from allowing 15 runs over nine innings across his previous two outings. He still gave up one home run, a solo shot to Fernando Tatis in the fifth inning, but the Dodgers were already firmly in control of the game. Lynn's allowed 41 homers this season, the most in the majors. He's at a 5.94 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 175:58 K:BB through 166.2 innings over 29 starts, though he's been marginally better with a 4.60 ERA over eight outings with the Dodgers. The veteran is projected for a favorable home start versus the Tigers early next week.