Lynn pitched seven scoreless innings in a no-decision against Milwaukee on Thursday, allowing four hits and one walk while striking out three batters.

Though Lynn finished without a win for the first time in four starts since joining Los Angeles in late July, the right-hander enjoyed arguably his best performance in Dodger Blue, going toe-to-toe with Corbin Burnes for seven scoreless innings and allowing just five baserunners. Lynn didn't rack up strikeouts as he did in his previous three starts, when he tallied 22 punchouts over 18 frames, but Milwaukee didn't manage to notch an extra-base hit against him. The veteran has appeared rejuvenated since joining Los Angeles, bringing back memories of his third-place finish in AL Cy Young award voting in 2021. Fantasy managers who dropped him during his rough tenure with the White Sox earlier this season are largely ruing that decision now.