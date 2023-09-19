Lynn (12-11) allowed three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out six over five innings to earn the win over the Tigers on Monday.

Lynn gave up a three-run home run to Jake Rogers in the fifth inning, but that was the extent of the damage. While he's given up 10 homers over his last five starts, Lynn has won three of those outings. He's at a 5.92 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 181:60 K:BB through 171.2 innings over 30 starts between the Dodgers and the White Sox this season. The right-hander is projected to make his next start at home versus the Giants over the weekend.