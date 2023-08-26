Lynn (10-9) yielded four runs (three earned) on 10 hits and a walk over six-plus innings Friday, striking out one and earning a win against Boston.

Lynn was tagged with three runs in the first two innings but his offense was able to pick him up later in the contest. While it was his worst outing since being acquired by the Dodgers, he's now 4-0 with a 1.70 ERA in five starts with his new team. For the season, Lynn owns a 5.56 ERA with a 170:51 K:BB through 150.2 frames. He's currently lined up for a home tilt with Atlanta next week.