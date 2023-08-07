Lynn (8-9) allowed one run on four hits and two walks over six innings Sunday, striking out six and earning a win over the Padres.

Lynn faced little trouble while tossing a quality start Sunday. In two outings since being traded to the Dodgers, he's gone 2-0 with a 13:3 K:BB. He's also lowered his season ERA from 6.47 to 6.11 in the process. Lynn coughed up 17 earned runs in just 16.2 frames over his last three starts with the White Sox prior to the trade. His next appearance is lined up to be at home against the Rockies.