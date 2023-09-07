Lynn (10-11) took the loss Wednesday, coughing up eight runs on seven hits -- including three home runs -- and three walks over 4.2 innings as the Dodgers fell 11-4 to the Marlins. He struck out only one.

After a run of four straight strong outings following his acquisition by Los Angeles, Lynn has reverted back to being the homer-prone disaster he was with the White Sox to begin the season. Over his last three starts, the veteran right-hander has been taken deep eight times in 15 innings, leaving him with a 4.95 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 28:11 K:BB through 40 frames as a Dodger. Lynn is also the first pitcher to get tagged for at least 40 homers in a season since Mike Leake in 2019, and at his current pace the major-league record of 50, set by Bert Blyleven in 1986, might even be within reach. The team could shuffle its rotation around in the absence of Julio Urias (administrative leave), but if Lynn stays on turn, his next start would come at home against the Padres early next week.