Lynn (9-9) allowed an unearned run on four hits and a walk while striking out nine over five innings to earn the win Friday over the Rockies.

Lynn worked his pitch count up quickly, throwing 94 pitches (62 strikes) over his five frames, but it was solid work. He's pitched to a 2.00 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 22:4 K:BB over 18 innings across his three starts with the Dodgers, a vast improvement on his 5.88 ERA for the year. Lynn's next outing is projected to be a home start versus the Brewers next week.