Lynn (7-9) allowed three runs on five hits and a walk while striking out seven over seven innings, earning the win Tuesday over the Athletics.

Lynn completed seven frames for the fourth time this year, earning himself a quality start in his Dodgers debut. He'd given up 20 runs (17 earned) over his last 16.2 innings with the White Sox prior to getting traded out west. Lynn is at a 6.32 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 151:46 K:BB through 126.2 innings over 22 starts this season. He's lined up for a road start in San Diego over the weekend.