The Dodgers optioned Knack to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

Knack has posted a 3.47 ERA and 1.07 WHIP while striking out 26 batters in 23.1 innings since joining the Dodgers on June 21, but he will be pushed back to the minors following the return of Tyler Glasnow (back). If Knack is able to remain effective in the minors, he could still be called upon to make a spot start later in the season as the Dodgers continue to work through a plethora of injuries to their starting rotation.