Machado went 2-for-3 with a pair of walks in his debut with the Dodgers on Friday.

Machado started at shortstop and batted second with his new club, a spot in the order which could help boost his run potential after scoring just 48 runs in 96 games with the Orioles. The 26-year-old will serve as the Dodgers' primary shortstop, but the team announced that he will also get the occasional start at third base, which could preserve his eligibility at the hot corner next season (depending on league format) after playing exclusively at short with Baltimore this year.