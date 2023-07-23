Muncy went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in Sunday's 8-4 loss to the Rangers.

Muncy helped the Dodgers cash in a productive first inning against Texas starter Martin Perez. While Muncy hit a grand slam for his third homer in four games, he also struck out three times Sunday. The infielder continues to supply power with little other contact -- he's slashing .196/.327/.477 with 24 homers, 63 RBI, 57 runs scored and a stolen base while also striking out at a career-worst 27.8 percent rate through 81 games.