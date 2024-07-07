Vargas hit a solo home run as a pinch hitter in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Brewers.

Vargas batted for Gavin Lux in the eighth inning and came through with a solo blast to give Los Angeles a 4-3 lead. The 24-year-old has been very productive when given the opportunity this season, slashing .349/.408/.651 with three homers, four doubles, nine RBI, 10 runs and a stolen base over 49 plate appearances. Vargas hasn't been a consistent part of the lineup, however, as he's started just once across Los Angeles' past seven contests.