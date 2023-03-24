Pepiot has won the final spot in the Dodgers' starting rotation, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Pepiot might only hold that spot for a couple of turns as Tony Gonsolin works back from a left ankle sprain, but the 25-year-old right-hander should carry considerable fantasy streaming appeal for however long he's making starts. He posted a cool 3.47 ERA with 42 strikeouts over his first 36.1 major-league innings in 2022.