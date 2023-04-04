Pepiot (oblique) could resume throwing as soon as next week, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Pepiot was placed on the 15-day injured list on the morning of Opening Day and lost out on an opportunity to begin the year as a member of the Dodgers' rotation. But his oblique strain is said to be relatively minor, and the hope is that he might be ready for big-league action by the end of April. Tony Gonsolin (ankle) is also tracking toward a late-April return, so Pepiot might be used in long relief initially or even stationed at Triple-A Oklahoma City. Michael Grove currently occupies the final spot in LA's starting mix.