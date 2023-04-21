The Dodgers transferred Pepiot (oblique) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Friday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Pepiot has yet to resume throwing after straining an oblique in late March, so the Dodgers' decision to rule him out through late May by pushing him to the 60-day IL isn't overly surprising. The transaction also clears a spot on the 40-man roster.