Pepiot (side) is listed as the Dodgers' probable starter for Wednesday's spring game against the Mariners.

The right-hander exited his previous Cactus League start Friday due to side discomfort but will make his next turn through the rotation Wednesday. Pepiot made his big-league debut last season and had a 3.47 ERA across 36.1 frames in nine outings (seven starts), and he's making a strong push for a rotation spot to open 2023 with just two runs allowed and a 13:3 K:BB over nine innings during spring training.