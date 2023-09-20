Pepiot allowed a run on five hits and a walk while striking out four over six innings in a no-decision versus the Tigers on Tuesday.

Pepiot gave up a solo home run to Parker Meadows in the third inning, but that was it. Unfortunately for Pepiot, the Dodgers' offense was quiet and couldn't get ahead until the ninth inning. This was Pepiot's fifth time allowing one run or fewer across his six appearances this season. He's at a 1.91 ERA, 0.70 WHIP and 26:3 K:BB through 33 innings. He's projected to make his next appearance on the road in Colorado.