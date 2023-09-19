Pepiot is slated to pitch in bulk relief behind an opening pitcher in Tuesday's game against the Tigers, Luca Evans of The Orange County Register reports.

Though Dave Roberts didn't announce which pitcher he would use in front of Pepiot, the 26-year-old right-hander will stick in the rotation and is expected to cover the brunt of the innings Tuesday. After turning in an 0.86 ERA, 0.52 WHIP and 17:2 K:BB in 21 innings over his first four big-league outings of the season, Pepiot took a step back in his most recent outing last Wednesday, taking a loss to the Padres after giving up four runs on six hits over six innings.