Pepiot (oblique) has not yet been cleared to throw, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The team noted nearly one week ago that Pepiot could get the green light to pick up a baseball within the next week, but he's yet to be cleared. Assuming he'll need to toss a few bullpen sessions and be sent out on a rehab assignment, it's looking more likely that the right-hander won't be activated from the 15-day IL until May.
