Kahnle (forearm) could be activated sometime during the Dodgers' series against the Diamondbacks, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Kahnle remains on track for a mid-September return, and skipper Dave Roberts stated Monday that activating Kahnle will be an option during the team's upcoming three-game series. He hasn't seen MLB action since May 13 due to a right forearm strain.
More News
-
Dodgers' Tommy Kahnle: Tracking for mid-September return•
-
Dodgers' Tommy Kahnle: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Dodgers' Tommy Kahnle: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
Dodgers' Tommy Kahnle: Tosses bullpen session•
-
Dodgers' Tommy Kahnle: Unlikely to return next month•
-
Dodgers' Tommy Kahnle: Resumes throwing•