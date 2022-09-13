Kahnle (forearm) could be activated sometime during the Dodgers' series against the Diamondbacks, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Kahnle remains on track for a mid-September return, and skipper Dave Roberts stated Monday that activating Kahnle will be an option during the team's upcoming three-game series. He hasn't seen MLB action since May 13 due to a right forearm strain.

