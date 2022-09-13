Kahle (forearm) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list Tuesday.
Kahnle has been on the shelf with the forearm injury since mid-May but will rejoin the Dodgers on Tuesday after a seven-game rehab assignment in the minors. The veteran right-hander has appeared in only four games this year as he spent the first month of the season finishing up his recovery from Tommy John surgery.
