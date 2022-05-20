Kahnle underwent an MRI that revealed a strain in his forearm related to his Tommy John surgery that he underwent in 2020, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Kahnle returned to major-league game action in early May and posted a 6.75 ERA and 1.25 WHIP in four innings over four relief appearances. The right-hander will be shut down for approximately two weeks before being reevaluated, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports. However, manager Dave Roberts is optimistic that Kahnle will be back in action at some point this season.