Kahnle (forearm) threw a simulated game Saturday and is getting close to going on a rehab assignment, Sarah Wexler of MLB.com reports.

Kahnle has gradually been working his arm back into shape since he began throwing in late June. He touched 97 mph during Saturday's sim game and has progressed to the point that he's about ready to begin throwing in minor-league contests. If all goes well moving forward, Kahnle could join the Dodgers' bullpen sometime in September.