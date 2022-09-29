Kahnle picked up a save against the Padres on Wednesday, striking out one batter in a perfect 10th inning.

After the Dodgers scored the game's first run in the top of the 10th, Kahnle was called upon to close the door in the bottom of the frame. The automatic runner moved to third base with one out, but Kahnle then struck out Trent Grisham and induced a Ha-Seong Kim groundout to finish off his first save since 2018. The right-hander has held the opponent scoreless in nine of 11 appearances this season and could see more save chances moving forward now that manager Dave Roberts has transitioned to a closer committee after moving Craig Kimbrel out of the role.