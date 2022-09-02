Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Kahnle (forearm) is on track to return from the 60-day injured list in mid-to-late September, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Kahnle began his rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Aug. 24, so the Dodgers will have 30 days from the date to evaluate him before he'll have to be activated or pulled off the assignment. Through his first three outings with Oklahoma City, Kahnle has covered three innings while striking out two and allowing two earned runs on four hits and two walks. Roberts said fellow relievers Victor Gonzalez (elbow) and Danny Duffy (forearm) are on similar return timelines, so the Dodgers may not have room for all three bullpen arms on the 28-man active roster down the stretch even if all avoid setbacks during their respective rehab assignments.