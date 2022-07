Kahnle (forearm) isn't expected to be back with the Dodgers until at least September, the Associated Press reports.

Kahnle went on the injured list with a right forearm strain May 17. He was able to resume throwing in late June but isn't close to getting back with the big-league club. Kahnle has pitched only five major-league innings since 2019, so Los Angeles will likely be cautious in bringing him back from his latest injury.