Buehler (1-3) allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits and four walks while striking out seven over six innings, taking the loss Friday versus the Rockies.

Buehler gave up three runs in the third inning and a solo home run to Ezequiel Tovar in the fourth. While it wasn't a particularly sharp outing for Buehler, the Dodgers supported him with just five hits and two walks. He has two quality starts in five outings since returning from Tommy John surgery. Buehler is at a 4.32 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 24:7 K:BB over 25 innings this season. He's projected to make his next start on the road versus the Pirates.