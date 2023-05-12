site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: dodgers-wander-suero-optioned-to-triple-a | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Dodgers' Wander Suero: Optioned to Triple-A
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Suero was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City by the Dodgers on Thursday.
Suero posted a 5.79 ERA across three relief appearances with the big club in his first major-league stint in a couple years. He'll head back to OKC and hope to earn another call.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Scott White
• 10 min read
Chris Towers
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 8 min read