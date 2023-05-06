Suero pitched an inning against San Diego on Friday, allowing one run on three walks. He struck out one batter.

Suero made his first appearance as a Dodger after signing with the organization on a minor-league deal in January. The right-hander allowed just two earned runs over 10.2 frames at the Triple-A level before getting called up, but he walked five batters over that span. The lack of control was evident again in Suero's first big-league outing of the campaign, as he threw just 13 of 29 pitches for a strike and walked a trio of Padres. Suero will likely need to show much better command of the strike zone to keep his spot on the big-league roster.